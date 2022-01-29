Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

VOT stock opened at $213.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

