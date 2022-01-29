Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,450 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,723,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,709,000 after acquiring an additional 478,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

