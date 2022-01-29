Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 225 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.