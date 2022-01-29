Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

