Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 10,178 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 739,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.72 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

