ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 92,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,413,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

