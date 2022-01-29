Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

