Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NASDAQ PY opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

