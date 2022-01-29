Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 619.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 1,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,324. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.496 per share. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.