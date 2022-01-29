Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.