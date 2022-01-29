Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

