Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.86 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.