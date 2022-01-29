Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,822 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

