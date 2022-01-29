Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWKN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

