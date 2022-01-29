Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60,257 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 278.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 205,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9,336.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL opened at $33.04 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $930.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.