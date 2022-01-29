Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

FRST traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.18. 33,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,006. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Primis Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.