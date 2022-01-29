Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $382.66 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,071,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

