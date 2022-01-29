Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332,572 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.62% of Nuance Communications worth $280,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,880,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.