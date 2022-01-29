Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $227,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.91 and a 1-year high of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

