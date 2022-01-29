Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PXXLF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Poxel has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

