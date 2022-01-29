Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00012352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and $1.06 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

