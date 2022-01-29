Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Polaris stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

