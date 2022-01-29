PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 719.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 115,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.49 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

