Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

PLXS stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

