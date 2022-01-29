Playtech (LON:PTEC) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

PTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Playtech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.99).

Playtech stock opened at GBX 614.50 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 716.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 554.65.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

