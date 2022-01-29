Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

NYSE:CVX opened at $130.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

