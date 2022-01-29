Piper Sandler Increases NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $24.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.