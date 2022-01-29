Piper Sandler Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $95.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
