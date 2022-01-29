Piper Sandler Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $95.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

