Piper Sandler Comments on CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

