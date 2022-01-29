Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.