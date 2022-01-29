Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

