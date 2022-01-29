Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

NYSE ELF opened at $28.11 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

