Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.84 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

