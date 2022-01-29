Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 247.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.84 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

