PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 60.5% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,005. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $126,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.