Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

