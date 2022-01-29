Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,969,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,303 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $385,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

