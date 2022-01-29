Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 7,716 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$76,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,952,839.84.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

