Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) versus GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Financial Survey

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GN Store Nord A/S and Petrofac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20 Petrofac 0 3 4 0 2.57

GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus price target of $510.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.89%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Petrofac.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 12.98% 37.74% 12.15% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Petrofac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 3.89 $191.81 million $7.54 23.09 Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.23 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petrofac.

Risk & Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Petrofac on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

