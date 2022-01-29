Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $207,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 44.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH opened at $19.84 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

