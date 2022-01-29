PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

