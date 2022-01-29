Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $31.15. 926,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

