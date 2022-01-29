Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

