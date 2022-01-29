Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in January

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PGSS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

