PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

PCSB stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

