PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00108599 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

