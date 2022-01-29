PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Holdings Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.