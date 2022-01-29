Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

PAYA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 474,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. Analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paya by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

