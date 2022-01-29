Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 474,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,514. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paya by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

