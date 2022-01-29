Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

